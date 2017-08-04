Horoscopes for Friday, August 4, 2017

Aries
Tension between your private life and your public obligations arises today. It may be best to avoid social events or to at least keep your appearances short and sweet while planetary energies clash. Some of you may be forced to work when what you really need is a day of rest.
Lucky Number476
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
Daydreams can help you cope with reality today and a little fantasy and imagination will help spice up your life. A change of pace or scenery will be good for you now. With the Moon passing through your ninth house of variety, you may want to try something new in the kitchen. Experiment with an exotic recipe or try out a new restaurant that interests you.
Lucky Number353
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Gemini
You may experience psychic phenomena as the Moon passes through your eighth house of mysteries and dreams, and visions may be prophetic. It's the kind of day where you find yourself thinking of someone and then they call or show up on your doorstep. Pay attention to your hunches and intuitive feelings.
Lucky Number913
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Cancer
You may find that you are so in tune with your best friend or partner today that you even share the same dreams; your powers of intuition are working overtime and this can benefit your relationships. Make an effort to spend some time with the most significant other in your life... meeting for lunch or dinner after work is a nice way to focus on each other.
Lucky Number511
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
It's time to put a little elbow grease into your chores around the house; get organized and get clean! When was the last time you cleaned out your refrigerator? Scrubbed your toilets? Have you been taking care of your own personal health needs? If you have been putting the needs of others before your own, you need to tend to your own business today.
Lucky Number551
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
Today has the potential to be absolutely delightful as the tender Moon and topsy-turvy Uranus blend harmoniously. Expect happy surprises; keep an eye out for little miracles and meaningful coincidences. Even if life seems dark at the moment, you can be sure things are about to improve. The tide is turning in the universe again and everything will soon be going your way.
Lucky Number870
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Libra
You may be wise to avoid certain subjects with your friends and associates today. As they say, 'don't go there' and all should be well. If you get into a discussion about values or finances, things are likely to turn ugly. It is better to agree to disagree before anyone even says a word. If you find yourself forced to spend time with people you find disagreeable, try to suffer in silence unless real harm is being done.
Lucky Number308
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
With the Moon moving through Capricorn and your third house of communication, you may be quite a chatterbox today. Be careful not to put your foot in your mouth as Jupiter warns of disagreements with others. It may be all too easy to waste time on gossip while you are at work... worse, you may say the wrong thing to the wrong person!
Lucky Number138
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Sagittarius
With expansive Jupiter in discord with intense Pluto, it may be time to agree to disagree. What you value and what your associates value may seem to be poles apart; then again, it could seem that you're eye-to-eye with someone when in fact, you're both coming from drastically different angles. As long as the end result is positive, you needn't trouble yourself over the petty details.
Lucky Number555
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Capricorn
You may need to agree to disagree with someone today; after all, if we all thought and believed the same things, the world would be a boring place. Don't take it personally when someone challenges your ideas; take this opportunity to go over your views and ask yourself a few questions. After all, the Sea-Goat is among the most intelligent and gifted animals of the Zodiac... a little debate won't hurt you.
Lucky Number159
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
Tap into your own intuitive wisdom while the Moon passes through your twelfth house of secrets; remembering your dreams will help you understand the workings of your inner mind. You might not feel like going out on the town tonight, but who says you have to go out in order to have a good time? Enjoy the simple things of life in your own home.
Lucky Number081
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Pisces
You may feel torn between a friend and a romantic interest today. If you have children, keep a close eye on them as not everyone cares for them the way the loving Fish does. You may be asked to make a choice or a hard decision. Follow your heart as it won't lead you astray.
