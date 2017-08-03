Horoscopes for Thursday, August 3, 2017

Aries
Many of you will be flying the friendly skies during this time frame so don't let high traffic and flight delays ruin your mood. It should be easy to look at life as a great adventure while the Moon is passing through your ninth house of travel, but it will also be easy to become overly emotional when schedules are changed and things don't work out quite as planned.
Lucky Number617
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
The changing Moon cruises through your eighth house of sex, money and power today. If you are working towards achieving greater political power within the groups you belong to, expect challenges to your position during the next few days. Sexual tension may be developing between you and a friend or associate... analyze this situation carefully.
Lucky Number686
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Gemini
The Moon is still in your seventh house of marriage and partnerships today, activating your closest relationships. Unfortunately, there may also be power struggles under way, so be prepared for a difference of opinion. If you both truly desire positive change in your current situation, you can begin making them now. Just add a pinch of patience and a dollop of forgiveness and you should have a marvellous chance for success.
Lucky Number923
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Cancer
The Moon moving through your sixth house brings situations at work to a head; there may be a sudden event that shakes up the office, but you should be free and clear of any real trouble. The real issue is the one you have most likely been avoiding: what sort of state is your health in? Have you been buying larger pants each year for the past three or four years in a row? If so, it's time for some changes.
Lucky Number210
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Leo
Your fifth house of romance and creativity is stimulated by the Moon, giving you a boost of energy and a playful spirit. If you start the day feeling cranky and irritable, rest assured that by this afternoon, you'll be ready for a bit of fun. Some Lions may have a hard time going to sleep this evening, when the planets combine to get creative juices flowing. If you are attempting to conceive, tonight could be the night!
Lucky Number818
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Virgo
The changeable Moon is in your fourth house of home and family today. Take this opportunity to appreciate the comforts of home now as the pressures of your career may make it difficult for you to relax tomorrow. Curling up with a good book in your favourite chair or cuddling with your favourite family members will do wonders for your soul.
Lucky Number791
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
You could find your efforts scattered on this busy day... try to focus on putting out one fire at a time. Your friends and associates could prove to be unexpected but pleasant distractions. Unfortunately, you may have to politely tell them you don't have time to play! Catch up on your phone calls and correspondence while the Moon favors communication.
Lucky Number288
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Scorpio
Scorpions may have luck in financial matters as the Moon activates the second house of personal finances; funding for a project may be granted soon. Intimate relationships may also benefit from today's energy, so be open to the needs and concerns of your partner. Emotions may run high, so find a healthy balance in order to make the best use of this energy.
Lucky Number397
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Sagittarius
The changeable Moon in your first house of personality is giving you a second wind. It may be hard to sleep tonight as your thoughts speed ahead into the future. Some calisthenics before bed may actually help relieve you of excess energy and allow you to get much needed rest for tomorrow, when you can make a great deal of progress.
Lucky Number158
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Capricorn
With the Moon joining stern Saturn in your twelfth house of secrets and spirituality, you may not care for the company of others today. Make an effort to feed your soul, whether you indulge in aromatherapy, yoga or a chocolate ice cream treat. Being alone for any length of time should be therapeutic. Work on developing your strengths. Tell your loved ones you need some alone time and then take it!
Lucky Number598
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Aquarius
The changing Moon is still dancing in sociable Sagittarius and your eleventh house of friends and associates, helping you to feel more frisky. Joking around with your pals will be therapeutic, so don't hesitate to join the gang. An ability to laugh at yourself will make you even more popular among your acquaintances. Good cheer abounds.
Lucky Number516
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
The changing Moon joins stern Saturn in your tenth house of career and reputation, placing you and your efforts in the public eye. The presence of Saturn in your tenth house during the past two years has presented you with challenges but also given you the chance to show how capable you really are. This evening, enjoy the fruits of your labour.
