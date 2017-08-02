Horoscopes for Wednesday, August 2, 2017

Aries
With the Moon helping you to be a bit more footloose and carefree today, you might consider a day at the park or the beach. Leave your work for another day and enjoy the company of your favourite people. Better yet, gather everyone together for team sports or volunteer work, as today's aspects favor group efforts.
Lucky Number235
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
This is a good day to focus on your strategy for getting ahead in life, as dynamic Mars and vigorous Uranus tango. People in powerful positions are willing to help you, so find your opportunities and take them! Listen to those who are older and/or more experienced than you are. Learn from other people's mistakes to avoid making mistakes of your own.
Lucky Number627
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
Emotions run high between partners today and you may be faced with the 'can't live with them, can't live without them' problem. Use this energy to grow closer rather than break apart. It is time to sit down together and work things out calmly and with respect. There is so much you can accomplish if you are willing to listen as much as you speak.
Lucky Number418
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Cancer
Stress and tension could lead to 'Foot in Mouth Disease' for weary Crabs today. Bite your tongue if you find yourself about to say something you really mean to an annoying co-worker. Instead of going out this evening, you may be better served by enjoying a quiet evening at home.
Lucky Number174
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
Enjoy the little things in life and watch how easy it becomes to have a joyful attitude. While the Moon passes through your fifth house of pleasure, you should take the time to indulge yourself and your loved ones in some of your favourite things. Depending on the weather, you might want to treat yourself to some ice cream if it's balmy or perhaps a hot toddy if there is a chill in the air.... enjoy the pleasures of the season.
Lucky Number481
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
No matter how agitated you may be with a co-worker, keep your cool today. Someone may be working against you behind the scenes, but anything unscrupulous is likely to fall flat. Your own good nature and sterling reputation will serve you in good stead. People in positions of authority may be confused or even downright deceptive. Be above board in all your dealings.
Lucky Number787
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Libra
Social activities are exhilarating tonight as the Moon moves through your third house. Spirited discussions with your friends will be enjoyable, even if you get a bit carried away. Expressing your feelings to someone special may be overdue, so pick up the phone or send a letter before your window of opportunity closes. Communication will strengthen your ties.
Lucky Number586
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Scorpio
If you treat your possessions with great care, they will serve you well and last a long time. Make today maintenance day for your car, appliances, computer and other things you value. The effort you expend today will pay off in the future. This is also a good day to go bargain hunting; keep an eye out for quality and value.
Lucky Number592
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
Dynamic Mars and vigorous Uranus connect today, making you absolutely positive about all that you think, feel and do. There is a danger of annoying others with your upbeat attitude, but you can ignore the sourpusses. Combine a sense of loving kindness with your determination to achieve your goals for the best results. Progress is yours.
Lucky Number590
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Capricorn
Irrational fears may nearly cripple you if you don't have faith; believe that a benevolent universe wants you to succeed in your chosen endeavors. Well-founded fears should be analyzed carefully, as you may be ignoring your better judgment in favor of wishful thinking. Continue to remain in low gear as your Lunar low cycle is in full force.
Lucky Number785
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Aquarius
It should be easy to please and be pleased on this friendly, high octane day. Spirits are generally optimistic, so why not plan to have some fun tonight? Get together with your mate, best friend or partner for some end-of-the-week celebrations... do something on the spur of the moment that you have always wanted to do. It will be good for your soul!
Lucky Number786
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Pisces
The Moon continues to glide through your tenth house of status, so why not make a public appearance? Show the world just how together you have your life now, regardless of how currently dissatisfied you are with the status quo. Grab your partner, mate or best friend, get yourself looking gorgeous, and get out and about!
