Horoscopes for Tuesday, August 1, 2017

Aries
Your eighth house of sex, money and power is activated by the Moon today and many Rams will be tempted to indulge in forbidden pleasures or at least fantasize about them... some things are best left to the imagination. A friend may have a naughty tale or two to tell you this evening. Can you keep a secret?
Lucky Number424
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Taurus
With the Moon in your house of significant others, it's time to cooperate and compromise. Powerful Bulls need to respect their partners, so look for those with qualities of your opposite sign of Scorpio for inspiration. Let all of your relationships contribute to your growth and understanding of yourself and of others.
Lucky Number726
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Gemini
Duty to yourself and others is highlighted today; remember that you cannot take care of others if you don't take care of yourself first. It's important to attend to details in your life, whether it is flossing your teeth or making sure you have watered your plants. Pets will appreciate your undivided attention, so don't forget Fluffy and Fido.
Lucky Number705
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Cancer
Indulge in pure pleasure as the Moon glides through your fifth house of joy before turning the focus to work and health later. Consider recreation as an important nutrient for your soul and find something fun to do, even if you have to work. Crustaceans who have children should take the time to really play with them. They are only little for a very short time, so don't wish their childhood away.
Lucky Number307
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Leo
The Moon moves through your fourth house of home and family, clashing with testy Mars. Some Lions may find it hard to control their emotions and need an outlet. Family relationships may be cramping your style, but even the brave-hearted Lion needs a sturdy foundation to lean on. Exercise your frustrations away rather than taking them out on loved ones.
Lucky Number830
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Virgo
With the sensitive Moon passing through your third house of communications, it may be time to talk about your feelings. Most have you have been through a lot over the past year or two and the next few years will test you on everything you have learned. Hopefully, you have learned that it is far better to express your emotions rather than hold them in until you explode.
Lucky Number384
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
You may be shouting 'show me the money' as you review your finances today. With the Moon moving through your second house of money, you'll need to keep an eye on your wallet. It may be that your friends or groups you belong to are causing a drain on your resources. Pay closer attention to your expenditures in the future.
Lucky Number917
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Scorpio
You may be faced with challenges that seem insurmountable, but you are truly capable enough to meet them. Your energy is strong and your charisma is high while the Moon is in your sign. Don't allow fear or insecurity to stop you from aiming high and avoid a tendency to be your own worst enemy. Later in the day the focus turns to money, so for now dig your heels into the ground and plan to stay put!
Lucky Number858
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Sagittarius
The reflective Moon moves through your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, urging you to spend some time alone. So begins your lunar low cycle, the time when you review the past month's events and turn inward for spiritual healing. Don't commit yourself to anything above and beyond your normal activities earlier in the day, as you may have less energy than usual to meet your own obligations.
Lucky Number371
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
Your friends will be like a breath of fresh air, so enjoy spending time with those who are like-minded. One of your friends may be an especially good listener, providing an opportunity to vent your frustrations. Alternately, you may find yourself acting as a shoulder to cry on; provide your support and listen without prejudice. Don't let this get to you as you may become quite withdrawn later in the piece.
Lucky Number128
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Aquarius
If you can keep from losing your cool with your co-workers and superiors, today should be very productive. You may be dealing with a lot of frustration and anxiety, but you can find relief by exercising or throwing yourself into your work. You are perceived as very intelligent and capable, even if you don't feel that way today... keep pushing and you will reach your goals.
Lucky Number385
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Pisces
Your ninth house of travel and adventure is activated by the transiting Moon today, so take this time to review and evaluate your goals and dreams. If you have the day off and the weather is fine, a journey may be just what the doctor ordered. You would be surprised at what interesting and amazing places often can be found within an hour's drive from your home; get out a map and target a new place to see.
Comments