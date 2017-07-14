Horoscopes for Friday, July 14, 2017

Aries
If you start the day feeling irritable or out of sorts, remember to be patient with the world if it doesn't seem to understand how sensitive you are. Pace yourself and get into the groove slowly rather than trying to burn off your impatience by pushing ahead. This is a day when a large dose of your Aries fire will not help at all. Take a walk by the sea if you can to clear your head.
Lucky Number690
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Taurus
The Moon bounces into tension with stern Saturn, putting you under pressure during the course of the day. You might find yourself at odds with people in authority, or with the public, especially if work is involved. You might find yourself suffering from stress. The key is to relax and breathe deeply until the cosmic tension passes. Don't overdo things in the afternoon. You don't want to push too hard.
Lucky Number462
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Gemini
The stress meter is high today as the Moon wrestles with stern Saturn. Partners or close associates may test you with regard to matters of work and responsibility. Just ride out the pressure -- it will pass, but won't be made to go away. Travel safely today and keep away from conflicts begun by those around you. This is a good day to remain neutral.
Lucky Number423
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Cancer
The Moon sideswipes stern Saturn and also heads into contact with mighty Mars. You might be dealing with stress, pressure and irascible temperaments or you might be feeling niggly yourself. Adopt a consciously calm approach. Navigate your way through difficult waters rather than getting upset. Try to keep a small space in your mind free to adventure in the climes of imagination.
Lucky Number380
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Leo
The Moon is cooking up a cauldron of pressure with stern Saturn and mighty Mars so you might need to cultivate the cool approach to the stresses building up in the cosmos. Just ride out any buffetings that come your way and make decisions that err on the side of restraint rather than risk. You might not feel like doing that but it will produce the best all round result for you.
Lucky Number242
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Virgo
There's a lot of heavenly jostling today, with the Moon making tension with stern Saturn and mighty Mars. This could give your home life and your emotions a real stir so be prepared to work through any issues that arise rather than getting wound up and trying to burn frustration off through activity. Be careful of accidents around the home. Negotiate with partners.
Lucky Number544
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
With the Moon pressured by stern Saturn and mighty Mars, work matters and daily routines could come under stress, leaving you feeling tired or even irritable. There may be tension in your working environment. Travel and communications could come under pressure, putting glitches or minor mishaps in your road. Be careful if engaging in work-related travel.
Lucky Number335
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Scorpio
Don't be surprised if you're having problems, especially if your lifestyle and your income don't quite match. Though balancing the books might be the last thing on your mind, the Moon could be drawing your attention to financial problems you may prefer to avoid. If there's a problem, take it seriously. Otherwise, relax!
Lucky Number548
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
There's tension around and you'd be wise to keep your cool. Monitor stress levels and if you find them building up, take a break or a walk and do some deep breathing. There could be matters related to home, family or your emotions that will need to be dealt with on a very personal level. Be calm and carry the day.
Lucky Number099
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Capricorn
You need to be careful about tasks you undertake today. Be clear in communications and arrangements as there is a strong possibility of misunderstandings. Take care when travelling and apply the principles of defensive driving. You might find yourself subject to the anger or irritation of others for no particular reason.
Lucky Number397
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Aquarius
The Moon sideswipes stern Saturn and mighty Mars in the heavens today, creating some tension that may temporarily frustrate your plans or your desires. Don't react too strongly too any obstructions as they will clear in time. It's just a matter of waiting until the change of influence comes. If money is creating problems, don't try to solve them by taking risks.
Lucky Number763
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Pisces
Work matters or responsibilities might have you up in arms as the Moon clashes with stern Saturn and mighty Mars. Difficulties with males or people in authority could be on the cards, either around you or directly involving you. There's a lot of intense and erratic energy in the air today so it would be better to focus on keeping your cool and negotiating your way through any problems.
