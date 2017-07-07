Horoscopes

July 07, 2017 8:27 PM

Horoscopes for Friday, July 7, 2017

AccuWeather

Aries

March 21-April 19

The Moon creates tension during the day, so you can expect a few ups and downs. There might be disputes, excitement and over-reaction especially where communications are concerned. Just ride out the bumps and don't get stressed. Take care when travelling during the early part of the day. Avoid arguments with those who aren't prepared to see another's point of view.

Lucky Number

316

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Taurus

April 20-May 20

There could be changes or developments with regard to finances, or maybe just a lot of discussion in that area. Be flexible today, listen to advice and watch for signs. It will be important not to over-react or let the reactions of others influence you too much. Your sign is famous for its steady approach: be the Taurus of legend today!

Lucky Number

602

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Leo

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The Moon upsets the applecart with regard to communications as she bounces around today. You might find there are minor squabbles, disputes and misunderstandings. Bear in mind that these will come from haste, inattention or overreaction. If you take things calmly and encourage others to do the same, the day will flow more easily.

Lucky Number

466

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Cancer

June 22-July 22

With the Moon playing tricks you might have to work hard to keep up with what's happening. There could be important details that are missed, or confused communications. Keep calm and be prepared to go over matters with a fine toothcomb to see what's been missed. On a personal note, delve more deeply into spiritual matters.

Lucky Number

202

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Leo

July 23-August 22

The fertile Moon flirts with Uranus and Chiron, creating more than a little tension, as you can imagine! There could be a cat amongst the pigeons in your circle of friends. People around you may be over-reacting but ride out the upsets, as they will pass quickly. As regards your own hopes and dreams, you may need to revise your plans according to what's happening at the moment. Redirect your attention and your energies.

Lucky Number

503

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries

Virgo

August 23-September 22

With the Moon playing tricks during the course of the day, there could be tension between the personal and the working side of your life. Work at maintaining a balance between them but realize that something on one side may have to be done or decided at the expense of something on the other. Bear with it. There may be conflict or tension with women in authority.

Lucky Number

676

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra

Libra

September 23-October 22

The Moon charges up against unconventional Uranus today, filling the air with sound waves, not all of which will make any great sense. Negotiate your way through any explosions of feeling of clashes of ideas. The key is to make any disagreement into an exchange of some sort, rather than getting caught up in conflict. Take care when travelling.

Lucky Number

736

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

The frustrated Moon strikes sparks with Uranus and Ceres during the the day, and the emphasis is on money, yet again. Try to see both sides of any situation or point of view because there could be disagreements early on. Later, the fortunes of others might affect your own.

Lucky Number

611

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

With the bossy Moon jostling in the heavens today, there could be confusion, disagreement or misunderstanding between you and partners and close associates. Take the time to sort things through rather than trying to push ahead. You will save time in the long run by taking more of it in the short term.

Lucky Number

768

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Matters related to work or daily routines could go inexplicably wrong today. As the Moon creates tension there might be forgotten details, confused communications or even outright conflict of some kind, all seeming to come out of the blue. Take it all in your stride and try to fix what goes wrong instead of worrying that it's happened.

Lucky Number

218

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

As the Moon wrestles Uranus and Ceres in the Heavens, you might find there are opposing points of view in the cosmos of your friends. If it's between those around you, try to mediate. If you become involved personally, make sure you hear both sides of the story. There's nothing really serious at work here, but it might be easy to over-react.

Lucky Number

353

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Pisces

February 19-March 20

There may be stresses that pull you between emotions and responsibilities at home or at work. Matters that come up in these arenas will not be sorted out quickly or easily. Try to balance one against the other and just do the best you can. Discuss problems rather than putting them aside, but watch the process. It may not be easy to communicate. Don't over-react or let the over-reactions of others upset you.

Lucky Number

212

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Two young children and mother safely evacuated from adjoining house fire

Two young children and mother safely evacuated from adjoining house fire 1:15

Two young children and mother safely evacuated from adjoining house fire
Turlock Gospel Mission to provide array of services for the homeless at year-round shelter 1:06

Turlock Gospel Mission to provide array of services for the homeless at year-round shelter
Modesto's Chris Murphy Describes Alleged Road Rage Attack 1:42

Modesto's Chris Murphy Describes Alleged Road Rage Attack

View More Video