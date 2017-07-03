Horoscopes for Monday, July 3, 2017

Aries
The Moon is in Scorpio and your solar eighth house as the day begins, leaving you feeling restless as you brood on deeper matters. Don't become the victim of your own urges, especially where money and desire are concerned. Keep the credit card tucked firmly in your wallet. Don't push too hard in your effort to advance matters in your life: think about what you really want first!
Lucky Number578
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Taurus
The Moon in Scorpio and your solar seventh house of marriage and partnerships, brings close associates and partners to your attention. You need to deal with current personal or business issues with perception and humor. If you're still up around the witching hour, there might be unexpected developments or surprises that relate to partners and work. Don't become tense.
Lucky Number622
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Gemini
With the Moon in Scorpio and your solar sixth house, you'll need to stay on track with matters of work, routine and health. Keep things ticking over. Divide up your time so that every sector gets some attention. The more things you attend to, the easier it will be. Get some exercise, if you can. Watch the evening for tensions or unexpected developments.
Lucky Number462
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Cancer
You really must take a break from work, and make time for some rest and recreation! Concentrate on your favourite pursuits, unwind, and enjoy a day away from the cares and troubles of daily life. If you have children, you need to spend some fun time with them now - for them and for you. Late evening could bring a surprise ....
Lucky Number802
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Leo
With the Moon in Scorpio and your fourth house of home and family, you need to focus on matters related to the home, family and related emotions. Make sure that everything around the house that needs doing is done. If there are emotional issues that need to be addressed, make sure you give them attention too. Late evening may find you frustrated and experiencing some ups and downs.
Lucky Number271
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
The emphasis is on communication, travel and movement as the day begins. Keep up with what needs to be done in these areas, even if you're feeling weary from the day before. Be insightful and don't miss anything that's going on underneath the surface. The evening may bring disruption and this is not the time to argue with neighbors!
Lucky Number676
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
With the Moon in Scorpio and your solar second house as the day begins, there's a strong focus on matters of money and resources. You need to look at how you're travelling on the financial road. Apply the brakes if you're overdoing it. Come up with some new strategies if you need them. You may need a long hard look and some fairly strong decisions if you're struggling.
Lucky Number680
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
With the intense Moon in your sign as the day begins, you could be feeling charged up, but it might be difficult to know what to do with all this energy. Keep focused on the things that are close to your heart. It won't be an easy day to concentrate, especially later on. The Moon is preparing to clash with Venus and revolutionary Uranus. There might be an upset tonight and plenty of sexual tension.
Lucky Number645
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
Step back from the hustle and bustle so that you can take some time for yourself to rest and restore your spirit. If you have any creative projects on the go then you could usefully give them development time. Spiritual matters may also claim your attention. You simply have a few extra hours of sleep if you can squeeze it in.
Lucky Number975
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
With the Moon in Scorpio and your solar eleventh house, it's a day to make the most of the friends and associates you have around you. The support you need will be there if you just ask. The ideas you need to freshen up your thinking and establish some new working patterns are there too. Tensions over money matters or children may come late in the evening.
Lucky Number317
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Aquarius
You might find that work or responsibility will play a strong part in your day as the industrious Moon moves through Scorpio and your tenth house of career. Authority figures may play some part in your day and there may be difficulties with them. The best strategy you can adopt is simply to go with the demand of what needs to be done. Late evening may bring stress or an unexpected development.
Lucky Number408
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Pisces
With the Moon in Scorpio and your solar ninth house of travel and inspiration, you need to take the expansive view. Try to see the bigger picture or take a philosophical stance. You might need to range widely today and get out in the fresh air. Take a break from the daily routine and make a bid for freedom somewhere that's as far away as you can get. Travel somewhere new. Do something different.
