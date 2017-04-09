Horoscopes for Sunday, April 9, 2017

Aries
You are slower than usual to make up your mind, especially about cash matters, with Mercury retro in your house of finances. Don't expect instant agreement or progress with contracts or new agreements, at least for.a few weeks. Choose friends who are elegant and fun, and even a little bit trivial. Today will be superficial and frivolous. It's not a time to do anything too heavy, so take a break. Relax and enjoy. You will be in touch with your feelings and able to reach out to others.
Lucky Number706
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Taurus
With Mercury now retrograde in your own sign you are quick-witted and at times rather sharp of tongue, so you will need to pause to think before you speak. Friends could be startled by your direct comments. It's a reasonably light-hearted influence, but it will help you to understand what makes your life fit together as a whole, because Venus wants to join the bits together to make things harmonious, contented and secure.
Lucky Number467
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Gemini
With your life-ruler Mercury retrograde in your house of secrets, there's no sense in fighting to get attention for your views. Just have patience. Your turn will come. You have a real understanding of other people's suffering at the moment, which gives you added sympathy. You'll be talking pleasantly with everyone you meet and will compromise if need be. This is the time when you can put the right word in the right ear.
Lucky Number334
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
With Mercury retrograde in Taurus, you are very open to new ideas, especially ones likely to upset others, because you have a slightly rebellious streak about you. You have the courage of your convictions and will not be swayed by criticism. If you can talk about your feelings, you'll.find friends and associates respond positively, and you will probably get back what you give out. Financially you will negotiate well, not because you're practical, but because you're charming and very persuasive.
Lucky Number871
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Leo
With Mercury retrograde in your mid-heaven you are practical, methodical, ambitious, serious and focusing on what will be to your advantage at work. You will have no time for vague discussions that don't go anywhere, but make sure you pay close attention to the details. Now is the time to be affectionate, charming, elegant, tasteful and witty. Tell other people what you feel about them in a positive way. You'll appreciate beauty, listen to music, or even go off to write a poem.
Lucky Number876
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Virgo
Mercury is solid for you in Taurus, but you need more mental stimulation. You will be coming across as fair-minded, tolerant and enthusiastic, so you should be able to find stimulating companions to share your views. But with Mercury now retrograde, you may have to try harder. Go out of your way to get your feelings out into the open. Be openly affectionate, make that phone call you've been putting to one side perhaps, and see where you can smooth over disagreements and iron out any wrinkles.
Lucky Number553
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
Sit down and talk through money matters with close partners as Mercury turns tail. Everyone has to be clear what the agreements are. They will be slow in coming, but start the process now. You seek elegance, sophistication and good taste. Make the effort to look at nature, head out to the park to appreciate the flowers, or discover something beautiful in terms of art. Even just beautiful people would be good. Chill out.
Lucky Number135
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Scorpio
As Mercury turns in your seventh house, disagreements with partners and opponents can get verbal. Nevertheless, it is a time to be around intimate friends to have a good time. Relax and amuse yourself and others. There will be parts of the day when you want to avoid anything noisy, unpleasant or brash. Get away from sordid reality when those moments arise.
Lucky Number891
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Sagittarius
Companions quail when you call, since you are so observant. Let them know your intentions are basically good-hearted, otherwise you won't get your points across. With Mercury retrograde, you'll probably not stand up for yourself very well, because chatterbox Mercury is in aspect to the Moon who wants everything smooth and harmonious. You'll compromise to get rid of tensions and aggravations.
Lucky Number994
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
Mercury is retrograde so people admire your courage for being so outspoken, if at times they wonder about your lack of humility. Still nothing ventured, nothing gained. Positive and agreeable influences make you feel warm towards almost everyone, even people you don't like. You'll be wonderfully diplomatic. Leave the love letters you've been planning to one side, and pour oil on troubled waters. Tell the wonderful people in your life how positively you feel about them.
Lucky Number624
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Aquarius
You may be oversensitive to the slightest whiff of criticism today. Try not to sound too defensive as most often it will not be necessary. Aim to be involved in parties, around teams, gatherings at work and any sort of group exercise. Sometimes Mercury makes you fit in almost anywhere just for the sake of fitting in, then you get cross with yourself because you feel you've not really been true to what you believe in.
Lucky Number703
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
Because you see the truth clearly, you may be rather critical. Mercury goes retrograde for three weeks so try to add tact to honesty. Why not write a love poem or letter, or even paint a picture? You will find it easier to express words and feelings in a way that has nothing to do with logic. Bring a little beauty or romance into your day and hand round your good.feelings. Make the effort to go on a short trip too, since it could bring happiness.
