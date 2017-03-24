Horoscopes

March 24, 2017 2:41 AM

Horoscopes for Friday, March 24, 2017

Aries

March 21-April 19

Today is wonderful for socializing as the Moon continues to glide through your eleventh house of group interests. Getting together with friends for a celebration will be exciting, especially if you are celebrating something your partner has accomplished. In fact, your relationship with your mate, best friend, or business partner should be very satisfying now.

Lucky Number

620

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra
 

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Today could be one of the most difficult days of the month for you as Mercury, Jupiter and Pluto clash. Everyone and everything that is important to you will be clamoring for your attention; take a few deep breaths before you dive in. Make it through today and you can call this month a success!

Lucky Number

589

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus
 

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Easy does it on the road today as Mercury, Jupiter and Pluto clash. You certainly won't want to drive while you are upset, so make sure you have calmed down before you get behind the wheel. This evening, find ways to relax and release stress in a healthy manner.

Lucky Number

799

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius
 

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Emotional lightning could strike as Mercury, Jupiter and Pluto clash; hang on to your hats on this anything-can-happen day. Hot tempered Mars adds to the witches brew of aspects today, so be prepared for some discomfort. Ultimately, you are face with a challenge or two in your personal life, but you are a thick-shelled Cancerian... of course you can handle it!

Lucky Number

406

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer
 

Leo

July 23-August 22

The passing Moon in your seventh house of marriage and partnerships may be the back light for a relationship drama today. You can't help the fact that you are growing and changing at warp speed... after all, this is the Age of Aquarius. Try to be more understanding of your less-enlightened loved ones.

Lucky Number

871

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries
 

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Those in the healing professions may be dealing with an especially difficult case these days; this person or situation has much to teach you about life. Do your best to be helpful without being vulnerable. You can become drained easily by psychic vampires. Too many Virgoans become martyrs, so keep a healthy measure of self-interest.

Lucky Number

868

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini
 

Libra

September 23-October 22

Mercury, Jupiter and Pluto clash to create passion in your life today and you may have a difficult time controlling your reactions. Consider avoiding alcoholic beverages if you feel you may become overly emotional. A romantic evening with someone special could be very exciting and memorable. Channel your energy wisely.

Lucky Number

494

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Virgo
 

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You may wish you had stayed in bed today when Mercury, Jupiter and Pluto clash, making this a frustrating day. You can save the day with practical thinking, so don't allow others to confuse you. Keep a level head as you navigate your way, taking everything one step at a time. An erratic supervisor, teacher, or other authority figure may give you grief. Remember that two wrongs do not make a right!

Lucky Number

674

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
 

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

The passing Moon activates your third house of communication as Mercury, Jupiter and Pluto clash to create information overload. If you attend an important class or meeting, be sure to take notes. It will be all too easy to mix up messages under these influences, especially if you are taking any kind of medication. Go slowly and pay attention.

Lucky Number

521

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo
 

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

A sudden change of plans is likely as Mercury, Jupiter and Pluto clash. As much as you may want to hold on to the cash in your wallet, unexpected expenses could empty your coffers. If you can roll with the punches, today can be quite exciting and exhilarating for some. Intimate relationships are intense, but ultimately rewarding.

Lucky Number

749

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Gemini
 

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Someone may challenge you as Mercury, Jupiter and Pluto clash. You might as well get used to this sort of thing as Jupiter will spend several months changing the way you respond in your cultural life. Make good use of this energy by planning a lively evening with your partner.

Lucky Number

979

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra
 

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Mercury, Jupiter and Pluto clash, potentially causing disturbances. Whether you find nightmares wake you during the night or anxiety grips you during the day, today's energy is bound to be unnerving. Avoid foods you know have the potential to upset your stomach or keep you awake. By evening, you will be ready for the peace and quiet of your own space.

Lucky Number

323

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

