March 22, 2017 2:41 AM

Horoscopes for Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Aries

March 21-April 19

The Moon continues to glide through your tenth house of status, so why not make a public appearance? Show the world just how together your life is now, regardless of how satisfied you are with the current status quo. Grab your partner, mate, or best friend, make yourself gorgeous and get out there!

Lucky Number

307

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra
 

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Daydreams can help you cope with reality today; a little fantasy and imagination will help spice up your life. A change of pace, or scenery will be good for you now. With the Moon passing through creative Capricorn you may want to try something new in the kitchen. Experiment with an exotic recipe or try out a new restaurant that interests you.

Lucky Number

780

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Virgo
 

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You may feel rather haunted today, literally or figuratively. Dreams and visions may disturb you, but if you take the time to analyze them, you will find they are a great tool for personal and spiritual growth. Surround yourself with things and people that comfort you and avoid negative places. Everyone needs time to hide once in a while... it's time for you to be in your own safe, private place.

Lucky Number

138

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius
 

Cancer

June 22-July 22

It may be time to pay more attention to your partner as the Moon sails through your seventh house of marriage and partnerships. Your mate, business partner or best friend may need a little extra TLC, so don't be stingy with your affection. If you have been having a problem communicating with your closest associates, rest assured that improvement is just around the corner.

Lucky Number

970

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius
 

Leo

July 23-August 22

This a great day to get organized as the Moon activates your sixth house of health and service. There are few things more embarrassing than being asked for an important document or other item and not being able to find what should be readily available. See to it you know where everything is.

Lucky Number

556

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Gemini
 

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Meaningful coincidences, or synchronicity are everyday miracles. You may experience several today as the intuitive Moon blends well with transformative Pluto, so be open to the miraculous in your life. It may be as simple as knowing who will call before the phone rings, but it could also be a series of events that leaves you breathless. Bless those around you and accept the blessings of the universe into your life.

Lucky Number

527

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Leo
 

Libra

September 23-October 22

If you have time on your hands, spend it making some home improvements today. Even small things such as dusting ceiling fans and cleaning windows will help make you feel proud of your environment. Spending more time with your family members will also help to strengthen bonds. A project that everyone can contribute to can help bring you closer.

Lucky Number

741

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius
 

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Enjoy the day's lighthearted mood. Lunch with a neighbor or sibling should lift your spirits and you'll be appreciated for your warmth and support. This afternoon could prove to be quite busy, so try to pace yourself. Tonight is wonderful for getting together with friends. Perhaps a neighborhood barbecue or community event will appeal to you?

Lucky Number

220

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Pisces
 

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Today is a wonderful day to spend with family, especially if you have a common goal in mind. Get together to paint a house, work on a child's science project, or any type of activity that is best when done as a team. Being productive is good for your soul today, so don't spend the day in front of the television. If the weather is fine, find a project you can do outdoors. Get busy!

Lucky Number

226

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius
 

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

With the Moon glowing in your first house of personality, you should be in your element. You can plan and create to your heart's content, and people will thank you for it. Sometimes people are frightened by your rich and potent inner life, but the tears and laughter are the sunshine and rain that are so crucial to human growth and development. Make no excuses nor apologies for yours.

Lucky Number

474

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus
 

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Tap into your own intuitive wisdom while the Moon passes through your twelfth house of secrets; remembering your dreams will help you understand the workings of your inner mind. You might not feel like going out on the town tonight, but who says you have to go out in order to have a good time? Celebrate the end of the week in your own private way.

Lucky Number

761

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
 

Pisces

February 19-March 20

With the Moon helping you to be a bit more footloose and carefree today, you might consider a day at the park or the beach. Leave your work for another day and enjoy the company of your favourite people. Better yet, gather everyone together for team sports or volunteer work, as today's aspects favor group efforts.

Lucky Number

439

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Horoscopes

