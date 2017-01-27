Horoscopes for Friday, January 27, 2017

Aries
The next few days are quite intense Aries, as any negative concerns regarding romance, children and creativity will be brought to the surface. If a romance is blocking the path to your proposed future, is it time to contemplate ending this connection? You are concerned about the bigger picture here and what is standing in the way of your long-term happiness. Find a task that occupies your mind and releases internal frustrations as a means to ease this energy a touch.
Lucky Number082
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
You are all too aware of the limitations placed upon you by others. You can feel isolated in a crowded room with this energy, so you need to find avenues for self-expression. Be honest with your communications and ask others to do likewise, as the true concerns are highlighted right now for calm rectification. Closure may come with this influence, but you will accept it is for the best in the long term.
Lucky Number333
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Gemini
The mood of the day is somewhat glum. If there is someone close to you with communication difficulties, this will be highlighted. If you feel restricted in regards to needing to relocate, this too will be a focus. You need to find a balance between personal independence and immediate obligations to others today so we can feel quite isolated. Relationships and conflicts can arise with this influence but long-term concerns will be resolved.
Lucky Number299
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Cancer
If you are unhappy with your career, the desire will be strong to change paths now. If you are unhappy within your romantic life, thoughts of separation will be frequent. The toughest hurdle is the contemplation of our financial responsibilities, and obligations in life are compared to our deeper needs. This energy is all about you discovering the best Cancer you can be, even though it is intense. Don't forget that!
Lucky Number611
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Leo
The energy today is enlightening, even if it seems harsh Leo and you will discover the areas of self that you allow to hold you back. This a serious energy, an honest energy and providing you are able to avoid too much negative reflection, it is a time when you will be able to dissect the essential elements to turn these restrictions around to a more freeing and acceptable environment.
Lucky Number653
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Virgo
There are moments of personal revelation today but also confusion. Just as you feel you understand it all, these moments of revelation disappear as soon as they evolve. Highlighted throughout the day is exactly what you don't like about your daily routine. Healthwise, it is a positive time to book in for that checkup or start that planned fitness regime.
Lucky Number173
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Libra
The focus shifts to your environment and what is lacking regarding your deepest hopes and dreams. What is not working is plainly in view. You will feel isolated and separated from your usual social sphere and may become detached from your romantic desires or creative outlets, as your thoughts turn to rectification, change and improvement.
Lucky Number944
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Scorpio
You survey your surroundings and wonder just how you ended up where you are! This is a day of absolute honesty and your life is under the microscope. Do your best to communicate openly and honestly where there are concerns involving certain individuals. Appreciate that this focus regarding life in general, your career, your romances, your home life, is a moment of truth, revelation and an opening for future improvements.
Lucky Number803
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
You may feel trapped by your present belief system or ponder the events of the past where you fear it may have evaded you, or let you down. You are taking this aspect of your life seriously, seeking balance, judgment and definition within your higher aspirations. The exploration of alternative ideals may bring confusion and isolation with all that you have grown with in the past, but it's an essential part of your journey.
Lucky Number682
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
There is no other way to view this day other than realism slapping you in the face. There is no escaping the fact that what you had hoped for in terms of present career aspirations is not proving as fruitful as you had hoped. A current romance could also be disappointing and not working out as planned. You are cleansing the past and learning what you should hold onto and what you should set free.
Lucky Number680
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Aquarius
Today's energy focuses on your business and romantic connections, highlighting things that are not working as well as you would like, with you possibly considering separation. You may find that your financial situation takes second place to that of your partner, or that you are more reliant upon others than you have ever been. You desire things to change but it is hard to decipher how to realistically bring these changes about.
Lucky Number996
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
You feel trapped in your own body and lifestyle, unsure of how to express your inner and outer needs. What do you really desire? Any lack of balance in your daily routine will be highlighted and, providing you don't allow yourself to focus too heavily on feeling isolated, you have the influence to bring about the essential changes you desire.
