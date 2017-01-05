Horoscopes for Thursday, January 5, 2017

Aries
You will believe you have more financial finesse than you what is in your wallet or bank account today Aries, so don't say you weren't warned. If a financial option or possible investment seems too good to be true, it most likely is. Enjoy what you presently have and leave the spending of your millions to the land of your dreams.
Lucky Number619
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
Your health is a concern here and may thwart a project you have just undertaken. Some form of personal loss clouds the positive possibilities of the day, or some intense news has a similar effect. All is not lost, even if it seems so, as with every dark cloud the sun soon shines once more.
Lucky Number530
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Gemini
You achieve well with the guiding assistance of someone in authority. You will need to draw back your ego and surface bravado somewhat and back your concepts with sound conviction and firm ambition. Display your potential leadership abilities for all to see.
Lucky Number888
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Cancer
Make the most of this day, whatever you choose to make of it Cancer. You'll face choices on whether to distance yourself from the past, or return to a known comfort zone. This is a positive time to move away from negative influences such as incompatible individuals and environments. It will be your choice and strength, determination and a firm desire for improvement that will be the deciding factor.
Lucky Number134
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Leo
Your will-power is tested today as someone attempts to change your decisions or direction. You will impress yourself with your own power and inner-strength by remaining firm with your choices and courageous in the face of disapproval. Follow your instincts towards your own righteous path.
Lucky Number854
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
You are inclined to isolate yourself today or perhaps your health is just not the best. Despite feeling poorly, take the time to heed the advice from someone who knows best, as it really is in your better interests. Take this time out to do some evaluating of present directions and seek ways of personal improvement.
Lucky Number466
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
Take care to not run when you should walk today Libra, as you may be somewhat misguided or blinded by a future possibility. Hasty decisions will not bring about the promised outcome and to follow a shiny object now will only lead to turmoil at a later stage. Take your time to explore all options thoroughly before making a decision.
Lucky Number826
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Scorpio
Legal and financial dealings will be the energy of the day, with your mind firmly focused here and little time for anything else. You may feel dominated by this energy, as if you are at the mercy of others and losing control. Do try to not be stubborn, as some sound advice may just assist you.
Lucky Number292
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Sagittarius
Some of you will find relocation of home or workplace occurs today, whilst others will need to think quickly on their feet to solve a concern in their favor. Things are moving forward Sagittarius, so stay flexible and the solutions to any hurdles will come with ease.
Lucky Number273
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Capricorn
Focusing too heavily on one aspect of your life whilst other areas are feeling the neglect? Perhaps your love has been your motivator and inspiration of focus, or you are working far too hard and neglecting yourself. Take some time to care for you and all the responsibilities in your day.
Lucky Number387
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Aquarius
You move away from the more social aspects of your daily life to focus on what truly matters to you. You are steadily creating the visual of what you desire and the pieces are slowly coming together. Today, you will focus inward to seek inner peace and confidence that all will roll out as planned.
Lucky Number296
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Pisces
You are looking around you today not noticing what you have before you, simply what you desire to have. Use this energy wisely and start planning ways of creating what you desire or you will feel envious and isolated. Reconnect with what counts, the daily abundance you currently have not the possible abundance of tomorrow.
