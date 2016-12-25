Horoscopes

December 25, 2016 8:41 AM

Horoscopes for Sunday, December 25, 2016

Accuweather
 

Aries

March 21-April 19

You're in a very relaxed and easy-going mood, which is ideal for a happy Christmas. You're prepared to take people as you find them instead of wishing they could be something they're not, and you're also ready to overlook their strange little foibles. Such generosity of spirit will encourage everyone else to be equally tolerant and forgiving.

Lucky Number

484

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini
 

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You're in a very good mood and you want to make sure that everyone has a really great time today. This shouldn't be difficult, because once again your intuition is working well and you have a good idea of how loved ones are feeling. If you've been left in charge of the kitchen, write down everything you have to do so you don't forget something essential.

Lucky Number

973

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Libra
 

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You're feeling great and you want everyone else to enjoy themselves as well. Christmas can be rather a fraught time but you're determined to spread peace and harmony wherever you go and not to be fazed by anything that happens. As a result, you'll be amazingly tolerant and good-humored, even with people who often drive you to distraction.

Lucky Number

455

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Cancer
 

Cancer

June 22-July 22

After the scramble to get ready for the big day, you're feeling peaceful, calm and happy and your relaxed mood will rub off on everyone you come in contact with. Spare a thought for people you know who are on their own today or who are having a hard time. Give them a ring, call in to see them, invite them to join in the festivities or do something else that lets them know you're thinking of them.

Lucky Number

892

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces
 

Leo

July 23-August 22

You're in exactly the right mood to have an enjoyable, festive and happy Christmas. You're feeling friendly, welcoming and patient, and you'll do your very best to make sure that everyone has a good time. Don't be surprised if your intuition works well, perhaps telling you what someone's going to say before they open their mouth or telling you which conversational topics to avoid in order to keep the peace.

Lucky Number

470

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer
 

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You're all set for a really happy Christmas, and there's no need to worry about any festive spats because everyone is working hard to keep everyone else sweet. As for you, you're in a particularly compassionate and understanding frame of mind, ready to find the good in everyone. There could be an odd coincidence or experience at some point, so watch out for it.

Lucky Number

512

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius
 

Libra

September 23-October 22

You're going to have a fantastic Christmas because everyone is on their best behavior and anxious to make the day go with a swing. Certain people who are normally quite difficult even behave themselves, which will come as a pleasant surprise. Trust your instincts when talking to people, and don't mention things that you sense are off-limits. You don't want to spoil the day by saying the wrong thing.

Lucky Number

373

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer
 

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You want this Christmas to be as special and happy as possible, and you're willing to do what you can to make that happen. For a start, you're prepared to be nice to people who may not be your absolute favorites, and you're also willing to overlook other people's foibles and funny little ways. At some point you'll appreciate having the chance to put your feet up and do as little as possible.

Lucky Number

581

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius
 

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Happy Christmas! You're going to have a wonderful day because you're in such a great mood. Trust your instincts when dealing with other people today because these will tell you how to talk to them. There may be topics that you'll realize you should avoid mentioning. You might also spend time with someone who's completely on your wavelength.

Lucky Number

364

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Libra
 

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

The big day has arrived and the Stars say things will go well. Ideally, you should alternate being sociable with having some time to yourself if at all possible, because you're in a reflective and contemplative mood. Trust your instincts to say and do the right thing because they are pretty spot on at the moment. Enjoy!

Lucky Number

279

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
 

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

It promises to be a really enjoyable day, thanks to your patience and ability to get on well with whoever happens to be around. If you haven't heard from a friend recently, why not give them a ring to see how they are. Or maybe you'd prefer to send them an email. Your hunches are surprisingly accurate right now, so don't ignore them when they want to get your attention.

Lucky Number

693

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer
 

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You're all set for a lovely Christmas Day, thanks to the increased understanding and empathy between you and the people around you. Have no fears about not getting on well with relatives because you'll do your best to see them in a good light, even if they often get on your nerves. At some point you'll gain some valuable insight into something that's been bothering you recently.

Lucky Number

693

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Related content

Horoscopes

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Chief Deputy DA leaves court after judge's decision to release Frank Carson

View more video

Entertainment Videos