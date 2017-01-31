Human smoothies and severed toes, Timothy Olyphant’s comedy keeps undead humor light

Suburban life can be so mundane. Carpool. Lawn care. Body removal.
Modesto-raised actor Timothy Olyphant’s newest TV series, “Santa Clarita Diet,” takes on the banalities of middle-class existence with a gruesome twist. Netflix kept a lid, or more like a Tupperware top, on the show’s unusual premise until a few weeks ago. Before, all that was known was Olyphant had signed on to star with Drew Barrymore in a comedy about a married suburban couple.
But then its “Soylent Green”-like tendencies came to light. Joel and Sheila Hammond are married Realtors living an average life and dreaming about buying a Range Rover. But then Sheila (played by Barrymore) falls ill – like, dead ill – but does not die. Which then causes her to make a dramatic change in diet – with the help of her loving husband Joel (played by Olyphant). While the show is reticent to use the “z”-word, Barrymore’s Sheila is indeed among the walking and eating dead.
Still, “Santa Clarita Diet” is no “The Walking Dead.” Instead it is very much a comedy, gore and all. The show employs almost a B-movie approach to the horror, playing it for zany laughs instead of scares. The half-hour comedy keeps things as light as they can be as the family adjusts to Sheila’s new eating habits. Like, sure, your undead wife of 23 years now eats people. But that doesn’t mean you still can’t show up together at a neighborhood barbecue and talk about the weather.
The show comes across as “Dexter” meets “Mad About You” – a married couple gets through life’s little obstacles and one big homicidal tendency as we watch the hijinks ensue. Certainly there are stomach-turning aspects to series. I mean, Sheila snacks on fingers like she is popping Pringles. The comedy even manages to make the perpetual TV trope of the couple’s disaffected teenage daughter enjoyable by making her in on the secret instead of the unsuspecting stooge.
It’s also refreshing to see Olyphant, known for his serious leading man roles on “Deadwood” and “Justified,” play for laughs instead. Still, comedy is nothing new for the actor, who has had memorable guest-starring roles on “The Office,” “My Name Is Earl” and “The Mindy Project” in the past. But “Santa Clarita Diet” is his first shot at sustained hilarity. The fast-paced show gives the Beyer High graduate plenty of material to work with. As the supportive and frequently freaked-out spouse, Olyphant has great chemistry with Barrymore.
The absurdist nature of the show makes the 10-episode first season, which will be released all at once Friday, Feb. 3, on Netflix, easy to ingest – ahem. Most episodes follow a surprisingly traditional structure of creating new problems for Joel and Sheila to solve, and mix-ups for them to correct. The banter is quick and smart, and Olyphant’s manic intensity works well against Barrymore’s sunny, Southern California charms.
Sure, “Santa Clarita Diet” won’t be for everyone – like the easily queasy or those opposed to the frequent depiction of dismemberment. But if you can get past the bloody bits, a strange yet very funny satire of suburban life and marital contentment emerges. Just, you know, don’t plan on watching with a snack.
Marijke Rowland
