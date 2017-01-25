Art and sexual assault make for ugly, troubling companions

Almost exactly a year ago, the most buzzed about prospect for Oscar gold was Nate Parker’s “Birth of a Nation.”
The film was coming out of the Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award and U.S. Grand Jury Prize, with almost universally glowing reviews. The project was considered the antidote for last year’s #OscarsSoWhite controversy, a blacklash caused by not a single person of color being nominated in any of the acting categories at the Academy Awards for the second year in a row.
But then over the summer, it was revealed that the film’s creator and star, Nate Parker, had been accused – and later acquitted – of raping a fellow student along with “Birth of a Nation” co-writer Jean McGianni Celestin while they were wrestling stars at Penn State in 1999. It was also reported that his accuser committed suicide years later. The revelations torpedoed the film, which went on to gross only $15.8 million after costing Fox Searchlight a whopping $17.5 million to acquire. It also failed to garner a single Academy Award nomination this week.
Now flash forward a year. This week, “Manchester by the Sea” earned six Academy Award nominations, including best picture, best director and best actor for its star Casey Affleck, younger brother of superstar Ben Affleck. The film has earned $45 million at the box office so far, with more expected on the coattails of its Oscar recognition. While on the surface it would seem these two films have nothing in common, at their core are men who have been accused – and faced legal action – of sexual misconduct.
In Casey Affleck’s case, the accusations of sexual harassment stem from the filming of the 2010 Joaquin Phoenix film “I’m Still Here,” which Affleck directed. Two women in the crew, a producer and cinematographer, filed multimillion-dollar sexual harassment lawsuits against Affleck. The allegations include unwanted sexual advances, sexual innuendo, physical intimidation, crude behavior and more. Affleck ultimately settled both suits with the women for an undisclosed amount.
Yet despite being reported on by online media like The Daily Beast and Mashable and mentioned by more old-school institutions like The New York Times, the allegations against Affleck failed to cause even a ding in the performer’s award season potential. Affleck and the film raked in Oscar noms and he took home the Golden Globe for best actor in a motion picture drama earlier this month.
So what, then, is the difference between these two films’ fates? One could argue that quality was the ultimate judge – maybe “Manchester by the Sea” and Affleck were just better than “Birth of a Nation” and Parker. One could also argue it was race – “Manchester by the Sea” has a predominantly white cast, along with its star Affleck, and “Birth of a Nation” has a predominately black cast, along with its star Parker.
But what we shouldn’t do is gloss over our societal reactions to allegations of sexual misconduct and the sometimes differing consequences that result.
French-Polish film director Roman Polanski fled the United States in 1978 to avoid sentencing after he pleaded guilty to statutory rape for raping and drugging a 13-year-old girl. Yet through the years, the director has continued to work to much acclaim and attracted A-list actors from Harrison Ford to Kate Winslet and Ewan McGregor. In 2002, his film “The Pianist” was nominated for seven Academy Awards and won Polanski best director honors. Earlier this month, Polanski was named as president of this year’s César Awards, the French equivalent of the Oscars. Calls for a boycott followed and Polanski withdrew from the position while calling the controversy “unjustified.” He remains wanted in the United States and has rejected all extradition attempts.
Meanwhile, comedian and former TV star Bill Cosby has become a social pariah. In 2014, the former “Cosby Show” superstar’s reputation took a nosedive after past allegations of sexual assault resurfaced and a flood of women came forward with allegations of similar assault. In all, more than 50 women have accused the former beloved entertainer, who stopped to perform at the Turlock Community Theatre amid the controversy in early 2015. He has since dropped off the performance circuit altogether. While the statute of limitations has passed for most of the decades-old allegations, he currently faces criminal felony charges in Pennsylvania for aggravated indecent assault. The case is expected to go to court this summer.
And, perhaps most famously of all, real estate mogul and reality TV host Donald Trump faced a deluge of accusations of sexual misconduct from more than a dozen women while on the campaign trail, ranging from nonconsensual kissing to unwanted groping and more. Trump vehemently denied all the allegations and promised to sue all the women. He has yet to file any lawsuits and on Jan. 20 was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.
