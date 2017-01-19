While our next president may claim to have perfected the art of the deal, the role of art in Trump’s America is just starting to take shape.
Despite coming from the world of reality TV and demonstrating a love for flashy self-portraits and golden interior design, very little is known of Donald Trump’s artistic tastes. What is his favorite album? The last book (not written by himself) he read? The poem he turns to for inspiration in the darkest hours of the night? Got me – unless self-penned Twitter rants count as art.
But artists have already – both nationally and locally – strongly voiced their opinions about his presidency.
The highest-profile criticism so far comes from three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep, who admonished the incoming president’s mocking of a disabled reporter and called for support of the free press during her Golden Globe acceptance speech earlier this month.
Artists also have taken a stand when it comes to Trump’s inauguration. A-lister after A-lister has turned down requests to perform, and even previously scheduled the B-Street Band, a Bruce Springsteen cover band, has pulled out. Country singer Toby Keith and early 2000s rockers 3 Doors Down are the biggest draws to accept.
But resistance has come to the microphone locally as well. Last weekend a standing-room-only crowd attended the “Writers Resist” event at the Prospect Theater in downtown Modesto. More than 30 area artists and musicians took part, which was meant to reaffirm belief in free speech, the democratic process and more.
Entertainers are also signing up in droves to support and making plans to attend the Women’s March on Washington, and its more than 500 spinoff marches around the globe Saturday, the day after the inauguration. Modesto will have its own Women’s March starting at 10 a.m. from Briggsmore and McHenry avenues and making its way downtown to Deva Cafe.
The artistic community’s opposition to Trump has garnered its own criticism as well. Cries of “Celebrities should stay out of politics!” reached a fever pitch recently after Streep’s speech. The irony of the election of America’s first reality TV show host president appears to be lost on some.
So, support him or abhor him, Trump’s presidency is poised to leave a lasting impression on the arts. And artists will continue to create, as they should. The role of the artist always has been about more than mere entertainment. It has been to hold up a mirror to the human condition. Whether we like what we see or not depends entirely on us.
Marijke Rowland: 209-578-2284, mrowland@modbee.com, @marijkerowland
