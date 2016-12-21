‘Rogue One’ gives human dimension to Lucas’ legacy

Warning: The spoilers are strong with this one. So if you haven’t seen the new “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” this is not the column you are looking for. Leave, you will.
Right, so now that they’re gone, let’s talk rebellions. The new stand-alone “Star Wars” spinoff “Rogue One” continues (or more like fleshes out) the narrative Modesto native George Lucas conceived long ago right here in this galaxy. The film is already an international hit. But the question remains, is it a worthy addition to Lucas’ legacy and a satisfying ride for fans of the franchise?
The answer is yes, and also yes. Certainly, we can quibble on small things. Yes, I know – the CGI Leia was terrible. And yes, I agree, we could have had a little more emotional investment in our ragtag band of rebels. Yes, I know – it’s weird every person of color except for Lando Calrissian appears to have disappeared by the next film. And, no, I’m really not kidding about how terrible the CGI Leia was.
The film’s not-so-happy endings for pretty much all its key characters (seriously, they should have called it “Rogue One: Everybody Dies”) is an inevitability given the subject matter. Set immediately before action picks up in “Star Wars: A New Hope,” we find out exactly how – and who – helped Princess Leia get the Death Star blueprints in the first place. But, more importantly, “Rogue One” puts the rebel in the Rebellion.
“Star Wars” has always been a story of rebellion, a fight against a literal Dark Side which threatens all life in the galaxy. The stakes have been clear and the consequences pretty literally spelled out. You don’t name your planet-killing weapon the Death Star for subtlety’s sake. But the other films, with their focus on the Force and the Jedi, the heroics relied heavily on mysticism. Something unseen and powerful out there in the endless ether was working for us – if only we’d tap into it.
“Rogue One” builds its heroics on something decidedly more grounded. Namely, a lot of flesh-and-blood people (and at least one dryly sarcastic droid) who must have faith in each other – and their mission – to succeed. It’s not all just fun times swinging lightsabers and saving princesses here. Nor is this from-a-distance horrors – like the destruction of Alderaan. This is a rainbow coalition of courageous rebels we know by name who sacrifice themselves to defeat evil. The Force may be out there, but ultimately we have to save ourselves.
But perhaps a grimly determined action film about the importance of rebellion and the survival of hope is exactly the “Star Wars” movie we need right now. As “Rogue One” oft reminds us, “Rebellions are built on hope.”
