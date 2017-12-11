Saudi Arabia to allow movie theaters after decades of ban

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 photo, Saudi filmmaker Ali Kalthami stands next to the poster for his film "Wasati" or "Moderate" and two other Saudi short films recently shown at Cinema Akil in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Saudi Arabia announced on Monday Dec. 11, 2017, that movie theaters will open in the kingdom next year, for the first time in more than 35 years. Aya Batrawy, File AP Photo