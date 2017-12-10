In hospitality industry, sexual misconduct often part of job

Sharonda Fields, who said she was abused while working at a Georgia restaurant last year, is photographed at her attorney's office in Atlanta, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. "I was absolutely humiliated. It was degrading, I felt embarrassed, said Fields. "I just felt like nothing happened when those guys talked to me that way and especially when the staff and the managers knew what was going on it made me feel like dirt." As new allegations of sexual harassment are levied against famous people in the worlds of entertainment, news and politics day after day, stories like Fields' are quietly playing out in restaurant, bars and hotels across the country. David Goldman AP Photo