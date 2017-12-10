Celebrity publicist Clifford dies during sex crimes sentence

FILE - In this Friday, May 2, 2014 file photo, prominent media PR and celebrity publicist, Max Clifford arrives for sentencing at Southwark Crown Court in London. Britain’ Ministry of Justice says Max Clifford has died Sunday Dec. 10, 2017, after collapsing in prison, after being convicted in 2014 for for historic offences of indecent assault. Kirsty Wigglesworth, FILE AP Photo