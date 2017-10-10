In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 photo, members of 'Bananarama' from left, Siobhan Fahey, Sara Dallin, and Keren Woodward, pose for a portrait in London to promote their new tour. Bananarama is back together after thirty years and it is touring the U.S. for the first time. The girl group’s original members _ Sarah Dallin, Keren Woodward and Siobhan Fahey say they began rehearsals this week for the shows, due to start in February.
Celebrities

Original Bananarama line-up announces first US tour

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 6:07 AM

LONDON

British pop group Bananarama is back together after thirty years — and it is touring the U.S. for the first time.

The girl group's original members — Sarah Dallin, Keren Woodward and Siobhan Fahey — say they began rehearsals this week for the shows, due to start in February.

Fahey left the band in 1988 to form the group Shakespears Sister, and Dallin and Woodward have been performing as a duo in recent years.

The band members told The Associated Press they got the idea to regroup after "having a dance around Siobhan (Fahey's) kitchen a few years ago."

Bananarama's North American tour begins in Los Angeles on Feb. 20, taking in San Francisco, New York and Toronto, Canada.

Tickets go on sale on Friday.

