Original Bananarama line-up announces first US tour

In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 photo, members of 'Bananarama' from left, Siobhan Fahey, Sara Dallin, and Keren Woodward, pose for a portrait in London to promote their new tour. Bananarama is back together after thirty years and it is touring the U.S. for the first time. The girl group’s original members _ Sarah Dallin, Keren Woodward and Siobhan Fahey say they began rehearsals this week for the shows, due to start in February. Photo by Grant Pollard