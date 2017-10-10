FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, file photo, Actress America Ferrera speaks to the crowd during the women's march rally, in Washington. Ferrera, Roxane Gay and Jill Soloway are among those contributing essays to a book marking the one-year anniversary of January’s Women’s March. Dey Street, an imprint of William Morrow, told The Associated Press on Tuesday, Oct. 10, that “Together We Rise” will come out Jan. 16, 2018.
FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, file photo, Actress America Ferrera speaks to the crowd during the women's march rally, in Washington. Ferrera, Roxane Gay and Jill Soloway are among those contributing essays to a book marking the one-year anniversary of January’s Women’s March. Dey Street, an imprint of William Morrow, told The Associated Press on Tuesday, Oct. 10, that “Together We Rise” will come out Jan. 16, 2018. Jose Luis Magana, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, file photo, Actress America Ferrera speaks to the crowd during the women's march rally, in Washington. Ferrera, Roxane Gay and Jill Soloway are among those contributing essays to a book marking the one-year anniversary of January’s Women’s March. Dey Street, an imprint of William Morrow, told The Associated Press on Tuesday, Oct. 10, that “Together We Rise” will come out Jan. 16, 2018. Jose Luis Magana, File AP Photo

Celebrities

Book in January to mark 1-year anniversary of Women's March

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 6:03 AM

NEW YORK

America Ferrera, Roxane Gay and Jill Soloway are among those contributing essays to a book marking the one-year anniversary of January's Women's March.

Dey Street, an imprint of William Morrow, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that "Together We Rise" will come out Jan. 16. Billed as "the definitive oral and visual chronicle" of the nationwide demonstrations held the weekend after President Donald Trump's inauguration, the illustrated book is a collaboration between the Women's March organizers and Conde Nast. Writings by New Yorker editor David Remnick, Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth and others also will be included.

March organizers plan to donate proceeds to three grassroots, women-led organizations: The Gathering for Justice, SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective and Indigenous Women Rise.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch 'em gobble pumpkin pie in Elk Grove contest

    The winner of the Elk Grove Pumpkin Festival pie-eating contest over the weekend was Jeffrey Esper, who ate 15.75 pounds of the dessert. That's just over 4 pounds shy of the world record. There was also a community members pie eating contest. Elk Grove Police Department community service officer Kristina Ramirez defeated Laguna Creek High School football coach Dan Davis by 4 ounces. She ate 3.5 lbs. Information and video by Doc Souza/Elk Grove Laguna Forums

Watch 'em gobble pumpkin pie in Elk Grove contest

Watch 'em gobble pumpkin pie in Elk Grove contest 1:48

Watch 'em gobble pumpkin pie in Elk Grove contest
Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations 0:32

Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations
Watch Placer Sheriff's deputies arrest man who allegedly exposed himself to minors. 0:13

Watch Placer Sheriff's deputies arrest man who allegedly exposed himself to minors.

View More Video