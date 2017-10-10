FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2007, file photo, Harvey Weinstein and Donna Karan arrive at the premiere of "The Hunting Party" at the Paris Theater in New York. Karan apologized on Monday, Oct. 10, 2017, after offering praise for Weinstein the night before following his firing from his company amid allegations of sexual harassment lasting decades.
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2007, file photo, Harvey Weinstein and Donna Karan arrive at the premiere of "The Hunting Party" at the Paris Theater in New York. Karan apologized on Monday, Oct. 10, 2017, after offering praise for Weinstein the night before following his firing from his company amid allegations of sexual harassment lasting decades. Rick Maiman, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2007, file photo, Harvey Weinstein and Donna Karan arrive at the premiere of "The Hunting Party" at the Paris Theater in New York. Karan apologized on Monday, Oct. 10, 2017, after offering praise for Weinstein the night before following his firing from his company amid allegations of sexual harassment lasting decades. Rick Maiman, File AP Photo

Celebrities

Donna Karan sorry after comments praising Harvey Weinstein

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 2:58 AM

LOS ANGELES

Fashion mogul Donna Karan is apologizing after praising Harvey Weinstein following his firing from his film company amid allegations of sexual harassment lasting decades.

The Daily Mail reports Karan told reporters on a red carpet in Los Angeles Sunday night that Weinstein "has done some amazing things" and he and his wife are "wonderful people." The 69-year-old Karan added that some women are asking for "trouble" by the way they dress and "presenting themselves the way they do."

In a statement Monday, Karan said her remarks were taken out of context and don't represent her feelings. She says she believes "sexual harassment is NOT acceptable and this is an issue that MUST be addressed once and for all regardless of the individual."

Karan says she's "truly sorry to anyone that I offended and everyone that has ever been a victim."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch 'em gobble pumpkin pie in Elk Grove contest

    The winner of the Elk Grove Pumpkin Festival pie-eating contest over the weekend was Jeffrey Esper, who ate 15.75 pounds of the dessert. That's just over 4 pounds shy of the world record. There was also a community members pie eating contest. Elk Grove Police Department community service officer Kristina Ramirez defeated Laguna Creek High School football coach Dan Davis by 4 ounces. She ate 3.5 lbs. Information and video by Doc Souza/Elk Grove Laguna Forums

Watch 'em gobble pumpkin pie in Elk Grove contest

Watch 'em gobble pumpkin pie in Elk Grove contest 1:48

Watch 'em gobble pumpkin pie in Elk Grove contest
Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations 0:32

Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations
Watch Placer Sheriff's deputies arrest man who allegedly exposed himself to minors. 0:13

Watch Placer Sheriff's deputies arrest man who allegedly exposed himself to minors.

View More Video