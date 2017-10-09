Meryl Streep's full statement on Harvey Weinstein

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, actress Meryl Streep poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Academy Film Awards in London. Streep called the reports of sexual harassment against Harvey Weinstein “disgraceful” and said she was unaware of the alleged incidents, in a statement Monday, Oct. 9, to the Huffington Post. Streep said “The behavior is inexcusable but the abuse of power familiar.” Photo by Vianney Le Caer