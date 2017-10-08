Friends mourn loss of 'life of the party' in massacre

In this Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 photo, a group of friends that call themselves "framily" pose for a photo, from left, Casey Bodwell, Ryan Miller, Michelle Miller, Tracy Gyurina and Chad Elliot pose for a photo in Placentia, Calif. They all traveled with their friend Nicol Kimura to Las Vegas for the country western music festival. Kimura was killed in the shooting. Amy Taxin AP Photo