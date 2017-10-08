Celebrities

Albion College to use donation for new music building

The Associated Press

October 08, 2017 7:26 AM

ALBION, Mich.

Albion College is using the largest donation in its 182-year history on a new music building on campus.

A statement from the university says that construction could begin as early as fall 2018.

MLive reports that Richard and Marilyn Vitek made the undisclosed donation. The 1956 graduates met at the college. Both have backgrounds in music.

The statement says their donation covers half of the anticipated costs for the project.

Albion College President Mauri Ditzler says the Richard and Marilyn Vitek Center for Musical Arts will create a new experience for students for years in the future.

Richard Vitek began companies such as Hartland and Fotodyne, a manufacturer and marketer of laboratory and scientific instruments.

