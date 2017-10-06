Ivana Trump explores marriage to 'the Donald' in new book

FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends the Fashion Institute of Technology Annual Gala benefit in New York. A new book from Donald Trump’s first wife pulls back the curtain on a tumultuous period of the president’s life, including the messy divorce that was splashed across New York’s tabloids for weeks. Ivana Trump, who was married to the real estate magnate from 1977 - 1992, writes in her new book entitled “Raising Trump” that she knew her marriage was over soon after a day in December 1989. Photo by Michael Zorn