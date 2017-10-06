Celebrities

Winners to be announced in annual ArtPrize competition

The Associated Press

October 06, 2017 2:35 AM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.

The winners of this year's international ArtPrize competition are being announced during an event in western Michigan.

In all, $500,000 in cash prizes will be awarded as part of ArtPrize Nine — including $200,000 for the public favorite and $200,000 for a winner picked by an expert jury. An awards event takes place Friday night in Grand Rapids before ArtPrize wraps up on Sunday.

The first round of voting narrowed entries down to 20 chosen by the public and 20 by the jury. The second round of voting ran through this week. The work of more than 1,300 artists has been on display since last month at more than 170 venues.

