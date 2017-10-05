Celebrities

Las Vegas shooting prompts more security at Chicago Marathon

The Associated Press

October 05, 2017 5:31 PM

CHICAGO

Police say they're increasing security for Sunday's Chicago Marathon after a gunman opened fire on an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas from his high-rise hotel room earlier this week, killing 58 people.

The move was announced Thursday, the same day authorities confirmed Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock had booked a room at Chicago's Blackstone Hotel in August that overlooked the park where the Lollapalooza music festival was being held. There's no evidence he actually stayed there.

Anthony Riccio, chief of the Chicago Police Department's organized crime bureau, says there will be "significantly" more undercover officers working during the marathon than in past years. He says the department will increase the number of undercover officers working Monday night when the Bears play at Soldier Field and next week when the Cubs return to Wrigley Field for the National League playoffs.

City officials say they've also met with security staffs of Chicago high-rises.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Vintage Faire Mall evacuated when suspect discharges pepper spray

Vintage Faire Mall evacuated when suspect discharges pepper spray 0:56

Vintage Faire Mall evacuated when suspect discharges pepper spray
Modesto Fire and Police investigates chemical agent inside Vintage Faire Mall 0:32

Modesto Fire and Police investigates chemical agent inside Vintage Faire Mall
Car fire slows traffic on Highway 99 in Merced County 0:12

Car fire slows traffic on Highway 99 in Merced County

View More Video