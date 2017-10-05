Some Las Vegas victims died with family, friends at side

Alyssia Washington, 24, of Flint, Mich., gasps aloud as she tries to hold back tears while names of identified victims from the Las Vegas mass shooting are read aloud, while standing in a circle of more than 50 University of Michigan-Flint students and faculty members during a vigil at the McKinnon Plaza on campus Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 in downtown Flint. The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP Jake May