IS latches on to global attacks as it fights for survival

FILE - In this undated file photo released by a militant website, which has been verified and is consistent with other AP reporting, militants of the Islamic State group hold up their weapons and wave its flags on their vehicles in a convoy to Iraq, in Raqqa, Syria. Just hours after Stephen Paddock unleashed a hail of bullets down on the crowd at a country music concert in Las Vegas, the Islamic State group issued a flurry of statements adopting Paddock as one of its own. The claim of responsibility - discounted by FBI officials who have ruled out a connection to an international terrorist group - is the latest in a series of dubious or seemingly fake IS claims. Militant website via AP, file)