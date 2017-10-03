FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2016 file photo, Kate Winslet poses for photographers at the Critics Circle Awards at a central London venue, London. Winslet has joined the "Avatar" franchise which will reunite the actress with her "Titanic" director James Cameron. A spokesperson for 20th Century Fox confirmed the news Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.
FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2016 file photo, Kate Winslet poses for photographers at the Critics Circle Awards at a central London venue, London. Winslet has joined the "Avatar" franchise which will reunite the actress with her "Titanic" director James Cameron. A spokesperson for 20th Century Fox confirmed the news Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Photo by Jonathan Short
FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2016 file photo, Kate Winslet poses for photographers at the Critics Circle Awards at a central London venue, London. Winslet has joined the "Avatar" franchise which will reunite the actress with her "Titanic" director James Cameron. A spokesperson for 20th Century Fox confirmed the news Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Photo by Jonathan Short

Celebrities

Kate Winslet boards James Cameron's 'Avatar' universe

The Associated Press

October 03, 2017 5:17 PM

LOS ANGELES

It's a titanic reunion — Kate Winslet is joining the "Avatar" franchise, reuniting the actress with "Titanic" director James Cameron.

A spokesperson for 20th Century Fox confirmed the news Tuesday. It was first reported by the online trade publication Deadline.

According to Deadline, Winslet will be playing a character named Ronal, but no word on just how many of the films she'll be part of. Cameron said that they had been looking to work together again for 20 years.

Four "Avatar" sequels are planned to be released in December of 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years
Condemned Modesto apartments burn 0:53

Condemned Modesto apartments burn
Crash at Highway 99 and Kansas Avenue in Modesto 0:32

Crash at Highway 99 and Kansas Avenue in Modesto

View More Video