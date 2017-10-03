This undated photo provided by Avonna Murfitt shows her son, Adrian Murfitt, of Anchorage, Alaska, who was one of the people killed when a gunman opened fire at a country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.
This undated photo provided by Avonna Murfitt shows her son, Adrian Murfitt, of Anchorage, Alaska, who was one of the people killed when a gunman opened fire at a country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Courtesy of Avonna Murfit via AP)

Loved ones mourn victims of Las Vegas shooting attack

By JASON DEAREN AND KATHLEEN RONAYNE Associated Press

October 03, 2017 3:49 AM

At least 59 concert-goers never made it home after a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel onto a crowd of more than 22,000 below at a country music festival.

They were school teachers and youth football coaches, real estate agents and local business owners.

They were parents, siblings, husbands, wives, neighbors and friends.

Details emerged Monday about the lives of those who died, as well as countless more who were injured. Friends waited for text messages that never came, families learned the worst from hospitals and local authorities. In a few cases, families still frantically searched Monday night for news. Many have launched fundraising campaigns for the families left behind, while others have vowed to start scholarship funds in their loved ones' names.

