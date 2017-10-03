Poland urged to fire publisher of works by Holocaust denier

FILE - This is a Thursday, Sept. 23, 201 file photo of controversial British historian David Irving as he speaks to the AP in Warsaw, Poland. A Jewish rights group is urging a Polish state historical institute to fire an official who has published several books by the notorious British Holocaust denier David Irving. The Simon Wiesenthal Center, headquartered in the United States, says the official, Arkadiusz Wingert, published books by Irving between 2009 and 2014. AP Photo