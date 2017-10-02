FILE - In this May 1, 2017 file photo, Trevor Noah attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York. Noah's memoir “Born a Crime” has won the Thurber Prize for American Humor. Prize officials made the announcement Monday night.
FILE - In this May 1, 2017 file photo, Trevor Noah attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York. Noah's memoir "Born a Crime" has won the Thurber Prize for American Humor. Prize officials made the announcement Monday night. Photo by Charles Sykes

But seriously ... Trevor Noah wins Thurber humor award

The Associated Press

October 02, 2017 5:36 PM

NEW YORK

Trevor Noah is so funny he's getting an award.

"The Daily Show" host's memoir "Born a Crime" has won the Thurber Prize for American Humor. Prize officials made the announcement Monday night.

Judges chose Noah's reflections on growing up in South Africa over a pair of novels: Ken Pisani's "Amp'd" and Aaron Thier's "Mr. Eternity." Noah will be given $5,000 and a crystal plaque.

The award is named for the late James Thurber, the celebrated writer and illustrator. Previous winners include David Sedaris, Julie Schumacher and Noah's predecessor at Comedy Central, Jon Stewart,

