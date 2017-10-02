Celebrities

Citing Vegas shooting, film premieres cancelled, scaled back

The Associated Press

October 02, 2017 5:19 PM

LOS ANGELES

Two film premieres scheduled to be held in Los Angeles this week are being scaled back or canceled entirely in the wake of the attack in Las Vegas.

Open Road Films said it is cancelling its Monday premiere of "Marshall," and the studios behind "Blade Runner 2049" also decided to scale back its Tuesday premiere by nixing the red carpet portion of the event.

Estee Lauder is also canceling a scheduled Pink Ribbon celebration on Monday in New York following the deadly shooting.

Elizabeth Hurley had been set to appear at Estee Lauder's breast cancer awareness event Monday night. The company said in a statement it was canceling the event out of respect and extended compassion to the families of the victims.

