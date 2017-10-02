Taiwan concert clash reveals divisions over China's outreach

In this Sept. 24, 2017 photo, mainland Chinese singer Li Wa sings on stage as a Taiwanese pro-independence protester holds up a banner calling for Taiwan Independence during a Chinese-organized concert at the National Taiwan University in Taipei, Taiwan. Taiwanese police are looking for a final suspect involved in clashes at the Chinese-organized concert in Taipei between Taiwanese pro-independence protesters and Beijing supporters that's revealed divisions over China's influence on the self-ruled island. AP Photo)