Wyclef Jean enjoys 'global gumbo' in 'Carnival III' release

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016 file photo, Haitian-American musician Wyclef Jean talks to the press upon arrival to vote during elections in the Petion-Ville suburb of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Jean, a three-time Grammy winner, gave the command for drivers to start their engines at a NASCAR race at Dover International Speedway in Delaware, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Ricardo Arduengo, File AP Photo