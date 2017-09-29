Lawyer: O.J. Simpson to eat steak, get iPhone after release

FILE - In this July 20, 2017 file photo, former NFL football star O.J. Simpson reacts after learning he was granted parole at Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev. Nevada's parole board says it didn't consider O.J. Simpson's 1989 conviction for misdemeanor spousal abuse when it granted him parole in July because it wasn't listed in the federal clearinghouse of FBI crime data. The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool, File Jason Bean