Small upstate NY museum displaying its lone van Gogh work

The Associated Press

September 28, 2017

GLENS FALLS, N.Y.

A small upstate New York art museum has opened a new exhibit featuring a rare display of its lone painting by Vincent van Gogh.

The Hyde Collection in Glens Falls is currently displaying the late 19th century Dutch artist's "Orchard with Aries in the Background" alongside six paintings by Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec. The two artists met in Paris in 1886 and became friends.

The van Gogh and Toulouse-Lautrec exhibit featuring works from The Hyde's permanent collection is timed with the Adirondack Film Festival, which will be held in downtown Glens Falls the weekend of Oct. 20. "Loving Vincent," an animated feature telling the story of van Gogh through his paintings, will be screened at The Hyde on Oct. 21.

The Hyde Collection also includes works by Rembrandt, Picasso, Degas and Renoir, among others.

