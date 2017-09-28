Celebrities

Caesars dedicates lane to French performer Line Renaud

The Associated Press

September 28, 2017 5:26 PM

LAS VEGAS

French singer, actress and activist Line Renaud is joining the likes of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis in having a street named for her in Las Vegas.

Caesars Palace honored the legendary French performer on Thursday with a street sign designating a private lane at the hotel-casino as Line Renaud Road.

Caesars Palace President Gary Selesner says the resort wanted to "recognize Line for her career-long accomplishments in entertainment, performing arts and AIDS activism in France and the United States."

The longtime performer was credited in helping Caesars with design elements before its opening in 1966. She also starred in a revue at the Dunes in the 1960s and has a star on the Walk of Stars in Las Vegas and Palm Springs.

