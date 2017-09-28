The Playboy Mansion played a starring role in Hef's mystique

FILE - This May 11, 2016 file photo shows the pool area at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles. Hugh Hefner bought the Holmby Hills property in 1971 and turned it into the epicenter of his growing magazine and lifestyle enterprise. A neighbor bought the property for $100 million in 2016 with the stipulation that Hefner could live the rest of his years there. He died Wednesday at 91. Photo by John Salangsang