FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2016 file photo, Gloria Steinem arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The Victim Rights Law Center says it’s presenting its 2017 Leadership Award to the renowned author, journalist and activist at the federal courthouse in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Photo by Richard Shotwell

Gloria Steinem honored by sex assault defense group

The Associated Press

September 28, 2017 8:23 PM

Feminist icon Gloria Steinem has been honored in Boston by a sexual assault legal defense group.

The Victim Rights Law Center presented its 2017 Leadership Award to the renowned author, journalist and activist at the federal courthouse in Boston on Thursday evening. She was introduced by 2012 Leadership Awardee professor Anita Hill.

The Boston-based group offers free civil legal services to men, women and children victimized by sexual assault.

While accepting the award, Steinem said, "I cannot think of more important work."

The group's executive director, Stacy Malone, says Steinem was selected for a lifetime of "uplifting women's voices and lives in the search for equality." Malone notes that Steinem also repeatedly has condemned sexual violence "and its use as a tool of inequality to intimidate and oppress women."

