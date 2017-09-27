Celebrities

Recovering Congressman Steve Scalise talks to CBS

The Associated Press

September 27, 2017 5:37 AM

NEW YORK

CBS says "60 Minutes" has landed the first television interview with House Majority Whip Steve Scalise since he was shot at a congressional baseball team practice in June.

The network said Wednesday that Scalise will speak to Norah O'Donnell for the newsmagazine's episode this Sunday.

He'll recount the attack from his vantage point and will talk about what his medical ordeal has been since then.

Four Republicans were shot in the June 14 attack by an Illinois man, James Hodgkinson. He was killed in a shootout with police.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Tri-Tipery bringing specialties to new cities

Tri-Tipery bringing specialties to new cities 1:10

Tri-Tipery bringing specialties to new cities
Robbery 'accomplice' in the doghouse 1:08

Robbery 'accomplice' in the doghouse
What to do after the Equifax data breach 2:20

What to do after the Equifax data breach

View More Video