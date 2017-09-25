Rome, NY readies downtown redevelopment plans

Rome wasn't built in a day — but the city in upstate New York has some redevelopment plans that could get off the ground pretty quickly.
The Observer-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2ftcfH2 ) reports that Rome aims to transform its downtown neighborhoods into vibrant communities that the next generation will want to live in.
The city has won $10 million in funding and investments in the state's Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
The work will include improvements to the historic Capitol Theater and Zion Episcopal Church; a green rooftop park; and a skating rink outside city hall with plans for winter festivals.
Mayor Jacqueline Izzo says the city has chosen "shovel-ready projects" that can get underway next year.
Comments