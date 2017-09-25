FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2015 file photo, Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Broadway opening night of "Hamilton" in New York. Parker of "Sex and the City" fame will be taking four guests shoe-shopping at Bloomingdale’s, then sending them to the New York City Ballet as part of an Airbnb launch of local tours and other experiences in New York. Parker’s listing goes live Tuesday, with four spots at $400 each, first come first served. The money will benefit the New York City Ballet, where Parker is a board member.
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2015 file photo, Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Broadway opening night of "Hamilton" in New York. Parker of "Sex and the City" fame will be taking four guests shoe-shopping at Bloomingdale’s, then sending them to the New York City Ballet as part of an Airbnb launch of local tours and other experiences in New York. Parker’s listing goes live Tuesday, with four spots at $400 each, first come first served. The money will benefit the New York City Ballet, where Parker is a board member. Photo by Charles Sykes
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2015 file photo, Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Broadway opening night of "Hamilton" in New York. Parker of "Sex and the City" fame will be taking four guests shoe-shopping at Bloomingdale’s, then sending them to the New York City Ballet as part of an Airbnb launch of local tours and other experiences in New York. Parker’s listing goes live Tuesday, with four spots at $400 each, first come first served. The money will benefit the New York City Ballet, where Parker is a board member. Photo by Charles Sykes

Celebrities

Airbnb launches local tours in NYC with Sarah Jessica Parker

By BETH J. HARPAZ AP Travel Editor

September 25, 2017 3:33 AM

Airbnb is launching local tours and other experiences in New York City this week with a special host.

Her listing promises an "unforgettable shoe-shopping experience" and her bio describes her as an "actor, producer, businesswoman" and "proud New Yorker."

She's Sarah Jessica Parker of 'Sex and the City' fame and she'll be taking four guests shoe-shopping at Bloomingdale's, then sending them to the ballet.

Parker's listing goes live Tuesday, with four spots at $400 each, first come, first served. The money will benefit the New York City Ballet, where Parker is a board member.

Airbnb is primarily known for vacation rentals around the world. Officials in many cities have criticized the company, saying its short-term rentals are reducing long-term housing options for residents and forcing prices up.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Kitten Yoga

Kitten Yoga 1:19

Kitten Yoga
More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion 0:42

Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion

View More Video