In this Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 photo released by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, camels parade during National Day ceremonies, at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is celebrating its National Day with an array of family-friendly festivities, including allowing women to enter the main stadium in the capital, Riyadh, for the first time, to see a performance recounting the country's founding 87 years ago. The stadium has previously been reserved for male-only crowds to watch soccer matches.
In this Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 photo released by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, camels parade during National Day ceremonies, at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is celebrating its National Day with an array of family-friendly festivities, including allowing women to enter the main stadium in the capital, Riyadh, for the first time, to see a performance recounting the country's founding 87 years ago. The stadium has previously been reserved for male-only crowds to watch soccer matches. Saudi Press Agency via AP)
In this Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 photo released by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, camels parade during National Day ceremonies, at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is celebrating its National Day with an array of family-friendly festivities, including allowing women to enter the main stadium in the capital, Riyadh, for the first time, to see a performance recounting the country's founding 87 years ago. The stadium has previously been reserved for male-only crowds to watch soccer matches. Saudi Press Agency via AP)

Celebrities

Saudi festivities stress unity amid political, economic woes

The Associated Press

September 24, 2017 6:41 AM

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is celebrating its National Day with an array of family-friendly festivities, including allowing women to enter the main stadium in the capital, Riyadh, for the first time, to see a performance recounting the country's founding 87 years ago.

The King Fahd stadium has previously been reserved for male-only crowds to watch soccer matches.

The kingdom has planned several days of festivities starting Saturday to whip up patriotism amid tensions over austerity measures, the arrest of prominent figures, a diplomatic standoff with Qatar and war in Yemen.

Skyscrapers have been lit green in the color of Saudi Arabia's flag and adorned with towering images of King Salman and his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who was named heir in June.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fatality at Pentecost Drive and Kiernan in Modesto

Fatality at Pentecost Drive and Kiernan in Modesto 0:33

Fatality at Pentecost Drive and Kiernan in Modesto
Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank 1:09

Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank
Gregori duo helps Jags to win over Beyer 0:47

Gregori duo helps Jags to win over Beyer

View More Video