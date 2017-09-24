Saudi festivities stress unity amid political, economic woes

In this Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 photo released by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, camels parade during National Day ceremonies, at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is celebrating its National Day with an array of family-friendly festivities, including allowing women to enter the main stadium in the capital, Riyadh, for the first time, to see a performance recounting the country's founding 87 years ago. The stadium has previously been reserved for male-only crowds to watch soccer matches. Saudi Press Agency via AP)