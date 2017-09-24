Trump tweet, NFL response escalate drama of Sunday games

More Videos 0:33 Fatality at Pentecost Drive and Kiernan in Modesto Pause 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 4:31 A Decade Ago: Marie Gallo talks about opening of Gallo Center for the Arts 1:11 Free spay/neuter for Pit Bulls and Chihuahuas 1:09 Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank 0:47 Gregori duo helps Jags to win over Beyer 8:46 Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns 1:19 Things get a little rowdy at troubled Northern California water district 1:31 A Decade Ago: A view at Tenth Street Place of the the opening of Gallo Center for the Arts 0:18 Woman attacked violently during road rage incident Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive." During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive." Alexa Ard / McClatchy

