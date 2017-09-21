Celebrities

Matthew McConaughey, Lincoln film ad in Washington state

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 9:50 PM

TACOMA, Wash.

Famous actor Matthew McConaughey was spotted filming a Lincoln car commercial in Washington state.

The News Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2xzkPeb ) that McConaughey was in the city of Roy on Thursday.

Roy resident Katy Burkett, who owns property near the film site, says she saw McConaughey with her own eyes.

She says someone from the commercial crew actually asked her if they could park a makeup truck on her property, to which she thought, "Why would they need a makeup truck if it wasn't Matthew McConaughey?'"

Burkett then promptly took the day off work to watch the filming.

Roy Police Chief Darwin Armitage said filming was scheduled to last into Thursday night.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 2:18

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley
Rescuers in Mexico work to rescue girl trapped in earthquake rubble 1:31

Rescuers in Mexico work to rescue girl trapped in earthquake rubble
Here's how the rain and snow will develop over the Sierra 0:12

Here's how the rain and snow will develop over the Sierra

View More Video