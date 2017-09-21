Mexico shocked by news: Girl trapped in rubble didn't exist

Search and rescue team members work to bring down a large piece of concrete during rescue efforts at the Enrique Rebsamen school in Mexico City, Mexico, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. A delicate effort to reach a young girl buried in the rubble of the school stretched into a new day on Thursday, a vigil broadcast across the nation as rescue workers struggled in rain and darkness to pick away unstable debris and reach her. Anthony Vazquez AP Photo